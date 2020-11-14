Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit