Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

