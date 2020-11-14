Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) Given a €2.25 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.25 ($2.65) price objective on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TC1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) target price on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of TC1 stock opened at €2.23 ($2.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.89. Tele Columbus AG has a 52 week low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of €3.95 ($4.64).

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

