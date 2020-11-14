Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TIIAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telecom Italia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.