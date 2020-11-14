Telkonet (TKOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th.

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. Telkonet had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 101.91%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKOI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.11. Telkonet has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

