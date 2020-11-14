Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 444,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.43% of Tenable worth $16,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tenable by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tenable by 14.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tenable by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tenable by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,738 shares in the company, valued at $46,818,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $92,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,670.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 171,458 shares of company stock worth $6,664,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

