Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THC. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.79.

Shares of THC opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.62, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $740,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 67.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

