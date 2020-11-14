Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 27,688 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 107.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,688 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

Shares of DIS opened at $138.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.03 billion, a PE ratio of -223.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.