Thales’ (THLLY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Thales alerts:

OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $17.86 on Friday. Thales has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.