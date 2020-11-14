The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $1,734,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

