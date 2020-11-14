The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00.

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.03.

NYSE BK opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

