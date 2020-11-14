The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Buckle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The Buckle has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.23 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The Buckle’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.07%.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,505.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

