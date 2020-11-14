The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.09.

CC opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. The Chemours has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 2.41.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the third quarter worth $25,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 11.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

