The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 296,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $229.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.