The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HSY stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.77 and a 200 day moving average of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Earnings History for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

