The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.29.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

