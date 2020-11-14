The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

LOVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Lovesac from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.89.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.33 million, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $841,179.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,626 shares of company stock worth $10,128,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $133,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

