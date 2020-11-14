The OLB Group (NYSE:OLB) Posts Earnings Results

The OLB Group (NYSE:OLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE OLB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,094. The OLB Group has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of The OLB Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

