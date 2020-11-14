The OLB Group (NYSE:OLB) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

The OLB Group (NYSE:OLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE OLB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,094. The OLB Group has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of The OLB Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit