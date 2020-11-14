The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,840 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 209.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,000,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,405,000 after buying an additional 4,740,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,682,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,469 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,397,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,356 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 79.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,529,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB started coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

NYSE TD opened at $49.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

