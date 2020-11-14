The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Cut by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.58. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

