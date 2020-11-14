The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $138.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.58. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $250.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

