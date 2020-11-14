The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average is $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $250.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

