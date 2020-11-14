The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 500,311 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,079,000 after buying an additional 66,012 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 80,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $138.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $250.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.16, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.58.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

