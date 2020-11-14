TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TXMD. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.24.

TXMD stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $335.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.03.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at $3,925,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at $1,413,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at $910,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,296,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 564,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Analyst Recommendations for TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

