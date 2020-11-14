Thruvision Group plc (THRU.L) (LON:THRU) Trading Down 0.8%

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Thruvision Group plc (THRU.L) (LON:THRU) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.80 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.80 ($0.32). Approximately 8,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 86,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 million and a PE ratio of -34.86.

About Thruvision Group plc (THRU.L) (LON:THRU)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group plc (THRU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group plc (THRU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit