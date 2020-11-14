Thruvision Group plc (THRU.L) (LON:THRU) Trading Down 0.8%

Thruvision Group plc (THRU.L) (LON:THRU) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.80 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.80 ($0.32). Approximately 8,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 86,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 million and a PE ratio of -34.86.

About Thruvision Group plc (THRU.L) (LON:THRU)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

