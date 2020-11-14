Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Cormark

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of CVE TTR opened at C$2.15 on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.06 and a 1 year high of C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 million and a P/E ratio of 43.00.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$35.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

