Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Cormark

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of CVE TTR opened at C$2.15 on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.06 and a 1 year high of C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 million and a P/E ratio of 43.00.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$35.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit