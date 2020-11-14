Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at CIBC

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TIH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

TSE TIH opened at C$87.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$83.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.02. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$52.36 and a 12-month high of C$90.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total transaction of C$125,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,261,326. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $2,066,596.

About Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

