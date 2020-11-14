Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 26th

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of TEAF opened at $12.69 on Friday. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.
About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
