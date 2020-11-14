TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $635.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $635.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $515.94.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $566.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.85. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total value of $10,964,915.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total transaction of $1,764,741.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,608 shares of company stock valued at $69,403,507. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,150,000 after buying an additional 917,414 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 939.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 246,937 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after acquiring an additional 182,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,417,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

