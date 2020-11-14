Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCNGF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $8.50 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

