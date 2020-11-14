Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCNGF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $8.50 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

See Also: What is a support level?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit