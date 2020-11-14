Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TCNGF opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.