Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

The Fly

