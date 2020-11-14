Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.68.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,771 shares of company stock valued at $512,710. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

