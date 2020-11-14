TwoKeyEconomy 1-Day Volume Hits $325,453.00 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00078665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00392122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.04 or 0.03336126 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00025969 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

