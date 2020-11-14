TwoKeyEconomy Achieves Market Cap of $985,717.16 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00078665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00392122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $534.04 or 0.03336126 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00025969 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

2KEY is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.