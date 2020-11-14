UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.60 ($52.47).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €38.87 ($45.73) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.76. Deutsche Post AG has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

