UBS Group Analysts Give Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) a €6.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.00 ($8.24).

Get Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) alerts:

Shares of SHA opened at €6.56 ($7.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.17. Schaeffler AG has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.