Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $262.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.27. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.15.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.