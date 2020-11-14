Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of UNAM opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Unico American has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

