UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Lifted to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UNCRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

UniCredit stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

