Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) Given a €18.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UN01. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.90 ($30.47).

ETR UN01 opened at €28.14 ($33.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10. Uniper SE has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52 week high of €30.88 ($36.33).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

