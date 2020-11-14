Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) Given a €22.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UN01. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniper SE (UN01.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.90 ($30.47).

ETR:UN01 opened at €28.14 ($33.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11. Uniper SE has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €30.88 ($36.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

