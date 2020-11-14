Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

UBA opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $455.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.69. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Story: Overbought

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.