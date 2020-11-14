Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE UBP opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $447.15 million, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.63. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

