USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

Get USA Technologies alerts:

USAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of USAT stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.23. USA Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.33 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Technologies (USAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.