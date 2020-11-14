Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services primarily in water depths and geographies. It operates ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. The company’s offshore fleet includes drillships, semisubmersibles, jackups and deepwater managed units. Valaris plc, formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $0.06 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut Valaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS VALPQ opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Valaris has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valaris (VALPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit