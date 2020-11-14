Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services primarily in water depths and geographies. It operates ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. The company’s offshore fleet includes drillships, semisubmersibles, jackups and deepwater managed units. Valaris plc, formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $0.06 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut Valaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS VALPQ opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Valaris has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

