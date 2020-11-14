ValuEngine Downgrades Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.23.

Clorox stock opened at $207.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.26. Clorox has a twelve month low of $144.31 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,216,128 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clorox by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Clorox by 9.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

