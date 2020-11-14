ValuEngine Downgrades CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.13.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 28.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,010,000 after buying an additional 413,315 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 28.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 127,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 28,238 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 29.2% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 773,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,193,000 after buying an additional 175,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

