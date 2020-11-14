ValuEngine Downgrades Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on III. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Information Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.38.
NASDAQ:III opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.69 million, a PE ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.