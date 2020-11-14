ValuEngine Downgrades Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on III. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Information Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.38.

NASDAQ:III opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.69 million, a PE ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 34,373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

