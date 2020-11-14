ValuEngine Downgrades RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 69.17% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

