ValuEngine Lowers AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Sell

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.63. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $180.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.22.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $810,036.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,978,880.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,830,817. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $4,105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 40,357 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

